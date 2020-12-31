Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report sales of $73.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.80 million and the highest is $73.50 million. Veritex posted sales of $77.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $309.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.30 million to $310.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $285.55 million, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $286.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Veritex by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Veritex by 270.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.72. 2,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,422. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.