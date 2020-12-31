VIDT Datalink Achieves Market Cap of $26.78 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $26.78 million and $1.72 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00276457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.34 or 0.01972067 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

