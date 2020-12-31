Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Director Sells $219,730.50 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Director Kevin Begley sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $219,730.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $322.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.06. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $490.14 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Village Super Market by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Village Super Market by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Village Super Market by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

