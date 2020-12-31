VisionX Hits Market Cap of $35,313.63 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. VisionX has a market capitalization of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00028220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00129180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00564922 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00161479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00309546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00082228 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

