Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) Trading 8.5% Higher

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41. 41,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 25,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 13.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.79 million and a PE ratio of 100.71.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.0725926 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

