VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

