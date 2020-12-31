Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) Trading Up 3.6%

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 100,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 53,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VHI shares. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$101.79 million and a P/E ratio of -58.00.

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 million. Analysts forecast that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

