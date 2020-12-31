VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Shares Down 6%

Shares of VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 384,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 181,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-based products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

