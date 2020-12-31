W Green Pay (WGP) Hits Market Cap of $72,927.47

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $72,927.47 and $11,715.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00128816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00567388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00155311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00300980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00049986 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.