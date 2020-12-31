Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Melius started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 674,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,161. Wabtec has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,061 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,712 over the last ninety days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Wabtec by 419.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 5.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 147,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter worth $223,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

