Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.22 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Waltonchain has a market cap of $19.77 million and $1.22 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $740.84 or 0.02541723 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.