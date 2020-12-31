Warren Whitehead Sells 10,000 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Warren Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total value of C$51,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$258,725.

APS opened at C$5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$479.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$12.62. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.29.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

