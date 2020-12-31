Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $22.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $11,046,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 259.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 306,207 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 411.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 366,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 295,173 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. 12,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,201. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

