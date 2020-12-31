WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $270.95

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.95 and last traded at $265.92, with a volume of 426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.01.

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.21. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total value of $378,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WD-40 by 2,028.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 344,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 259.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 78,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in WD-40 by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

