WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $266.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $272.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of -0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total value of $378,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

