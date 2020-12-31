Wedbush Raises Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $35.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NYSE:JWN opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8,491.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

