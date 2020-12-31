Weekend Unlimited Industries (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Trading Up 0.4%

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 6,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About Weekend Unlimited Industries (OTCMKTS:WKULF)

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc operates in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Business to Business, Hemp Products, and Hemp Cultivation segments. It provides branding and packaging services to cannabis cultivators; and distributes CBD tinctures, topicals, and gel caps.

