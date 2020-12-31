Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE):

12/21/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.75.

12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.25.

12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.75.

11/11/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy was given a new C$1.35 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TVE remained flat at $C$1.27 during midday trading on Thursday. 241,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,575. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

