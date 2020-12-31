Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE):
- 12/21/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.75.
- 12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.25.
- 12/15/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.75.
- 11/11/2020 – Tamarack Valley Energy was given a new C$1.35 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:TVE remained flat at $C$1.27 during midday trading on Thursday. 241,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,575. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
