WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,918,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 99.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WesBanco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

WesBanco stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

