WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in WesBanco by 6.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 100.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WesBanco by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $296,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,575.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. Insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

WSBC opened at $29.66 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

