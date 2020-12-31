West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 2,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,468. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

