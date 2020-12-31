Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.91

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $12.29. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 80,968 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 170,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 102,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

