Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.91

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $12.29. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 80,968 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIW)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
