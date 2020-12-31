Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.36.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.00 million and a P/E ratio of -16.13. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.41.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$290.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

