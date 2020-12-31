Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.24. Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.

About Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

