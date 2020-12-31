Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) (LON:WTE) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) (LON:WTE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $17.50. Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 295,209 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of £25.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00.

Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) Company Profile (LON:WTE)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

