WinCash One Day Volume Reaches $46,772.00 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $651,755.02 and approximately $46,772.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

Buying and Selling WinCash

