WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.49 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $18.49 million and $1.95 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005126 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

