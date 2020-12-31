Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.20.

WTFC opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

