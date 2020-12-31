Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) (LON:WBI) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) (LON:WBI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.15. Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,297,316 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target on shares of Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £45.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.84.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber projects, and timber trading businesses in Africa. The company is also involved in shared services and property holding activities; forestry activities; and the production, trading, and distribution of timber. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries; and plywood used for concrete shuttering.

