Workspace Group plc (WKP.L) (LON:WKP) Shares Gap Down to $777.50

Workspace Group plc (WKP.L) (LON:WKP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $777.50, but opened at $745.00. Workspace Group plc (WKP.L) shares last traded at $769.00, with a volume of 54,420 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 732.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 628.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25.

Workspace Group plc (WKP.L) Company Profile (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

