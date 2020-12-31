World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INT. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

INT opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,515 shares of company stock valued at $995,700. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 68,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 729,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 162,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

