Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.73

Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.73 and last traded at $97.73, with a volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWLNF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

