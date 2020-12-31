Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.35 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $81.84 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $28,925.23 or 0.99991655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00021079 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012360 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.