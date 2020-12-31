X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $33,600.00 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Paula Ragan sold 1,797 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,579.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 603 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,221.00.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XFOR shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

