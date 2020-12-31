Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Raised to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XBC. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. M Partners downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.50.

Shares of CVE XBC traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 931,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,904. The company has a market capitalization of C$946.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.65. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

