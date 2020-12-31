XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $2,147,880.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $2,147,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XPEL opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $54.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in XPEL by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

