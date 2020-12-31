Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.22. 1,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.45% of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

