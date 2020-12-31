YAM v1 Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One YAM v1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YAM v1 has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. YAM v1 has a market cap of $29.14 million and $28,961.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00297806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.51 or 0.01982383 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM v1 is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

