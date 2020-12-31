Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $191.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.75. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $198.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

