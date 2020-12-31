Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLSN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 1,307,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Celsion has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.43.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

