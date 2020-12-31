Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.60). EQT posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.2% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 4,490,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,258. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

