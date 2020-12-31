Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMRK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 81,232 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 26,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,114. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $273.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.05.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

