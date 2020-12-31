Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Interpublic Group of Companies.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.