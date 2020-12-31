Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.74. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

