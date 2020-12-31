Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.70. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $324,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $66.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $71.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

