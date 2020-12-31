Zacks: Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.59. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

REYN opened at $30.02 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after buying an additional 838,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,116,000 after acquiring an additional 728,449 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,736,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,279,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,081,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

