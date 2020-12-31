Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.47.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after acquiring an additional 264,218 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after acquiring an additional 86,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after acquiring an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $232.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.37 and a 200-day moving average of $255.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.