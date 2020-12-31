Zacks: Analysts Expect Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Watford’s earnings. Watford posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 201.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watford will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $239.33 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,756. The company has a market capitalization of $688.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. Watford has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Watford by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Watford by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watford in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Watford by 277.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

