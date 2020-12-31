Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post sales of $87.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $80.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $301.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $303.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $322.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.19 million to $334.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $179,981.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,085.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,126 shares of company stock worth $5,816,144. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after buying an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 916,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after buying an additional 539,876 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after buying an additional 360,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 670,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 348,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ELF traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.02. 116,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 131.32 and a beta of 2.00.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

