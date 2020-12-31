Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.97. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.90. 303,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,902,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at $15,992,572.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,019. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.